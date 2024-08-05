It's not time yet for Udhayanidhi to become deputy CM, says Stalin

Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin said on Monday that the time is not ripe yet for Udhayanidhi Stalin to be elevated as the deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

The chief minister stated this when journalists posed the question to him at Kolathur.

Speculation over Udhayanidhi

The media query followed speculation that sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin would be given the deputy’s status ahead of MK Stalin visit to the United States this month.

DMK leaders were quoted in the media earlier as saying that Udhayanidhi Stalin would not be made deputy chief minister before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

DMK victory fuells speculation

The speculation intensified after the DMK and its allies convincingly won the Lok Sabha battle in June this year. MK Stalin too served as a political understudy for a long time when his father and political veteran M Karunanidhi headed the DMK and was the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.