In Tirunelveli, CM Stalin targets Centre with ‘halwa’ jibe

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Feb 7 (PTI) Wondering if it was enough if Tamil Nadu remained only on India map but not figure in the Union Budget, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday slammed the Centre with his ‘halwa’ jibe, a Tamil expression of the sweet delicacy to mean deception.

During his visit to this southern district, the Chief Minister said Tirunelveli was known for its world famous sweet: halwa. “But the Centre's halwa being given to the states is all the more famous,” Stalin said strongly criticising the BJP-led government for allegedly not allocating funds to the Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at a state government event here, he said the December 2023 unprecedented rain ravaged Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi districts. Though two Central Ministers visited the flood-hit areas, they didn't facilitate any relief to Tamil Nadu, he claimed.

Pointing to the BJP legislator Nainar Nagendran, Stalin said he should not get offended if he (CM) faulted the Centre on fund allocation. “Nainar Nagendran knows everything but he will not speak. He would grant permission for me to speak,” the Chief Minister said in a lighter vein.

Nevertheless, his government carried out the flood relief and rehabilitation work with state funds. Only after it approached the court, the Centre announced flood relief for Tamil Nadu, that too, only about one percent of Rs 37,907 crore demanded by the state government, Stalin claimed.

“Left with little option, the Centre granted Rs 276 crore. This is not even one percent of what we sought. That's how the Centre is conducting itself,” he said.

The state expected financial allocation atleast in the Union Budget but this was not announced. “They ignored Tamil Nadu saying no funds and justice for the state. The Centre is repeatedly deceiving the state and has made allocations for the BJP-ruled states and election bound states,” Stalin charged.

“Is it enough if Tamil Nadu remains only on the India map? Should not the state figure in the Union Budget? Should not the state's name remain in the central projects, should not special projects be announced for the state. Do they think its enough if they visit Tamil Nadu only to seek votes? There won't be any answers from the BJP to any of our questions,” he said.

The Dravidian model government was developing the state regardless of any fiscal allocation from the state and this enabled Tamil Nadu to occupy the top position in the surveys released by the Centre. This was because the DMK was true to the people who voted it to power, he said and added “we have not stopped our initiatives after blaming the Centre. New schemes are being launched.” PTI

