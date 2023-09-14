In a first, women become priests in Tamil Nadu; CM Stalin hails 'new era'

Three women have completed the course in Tamil Nadu to become priests in a first in India, triggering a congratulatory message from Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday (September 14).



It was the maiden occasion that women enrolled and completed the course to be priests under the government-run “All-Caste Priests” scheme in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK leader said on X, formerly Twitter, with a tinge of pride: “Despite women’s achievements as pilots and astronauts, they were barred from the sacred role of temple priests, deemed impure, even in the temples for female deities.

“But change is finally here! In Tamil Nadu, as our Dravidian Model Government has removed the thorn from Thanthai Periyar’s heart by appointing people of all castes as priests, women are also now stepping into the sanctums, bringing a new era of inclusivity and equality,” he said.