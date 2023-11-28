IIT Madras suspends professor over PhD scholar's death by suicide

IIT Madras has suspended a professor, after an inquiry committee probing the suicide of a 32-year-old research scholar submitted its report.

The statement from IIT Madras said that professor Ashish Kumar Sen has been suspended on the direction of the board of governors and that the Institute is following all due procedures, said reports.

A doctoral student from West Bengal, Sachin Kumar Jain, died by suicide on March 31, making it the third such incident at the prestigious institute this year.

Sachin Jain, who lived in a room outside the IIT campus, was found dead. And, hours before his death, his WhatsApp status said: "Sorry, I am not good enough."

Family's letter to IIT Madras director

In a letter to the IIT Madras director V Kamakoti, Sachin Jain's family reportedly alleged that professor Sen had treated him and others in an inhuman way. The professor belonged to the mechanical engineering department. The letter further said the student was on medication for mental health issues, which the supervisor knew and his situation worsened by the added pressure on him.

The family's letter said that Sachin had a meeting with his supervisor on March 31st morning. After he returned home, he put up the Whatsapp status ‘I’m not good enough’ before killing himself, said the letter. The family also said that Sachin had informed them that his degree will be delayed because "the guide was making him do more work".

5-member inquiry committee

The top-ranking engineering institute in India had appointed retired IPS officer G Thilagavathi to head a five member inquiry committee into the suicide of Sachin Kumar Jain.

Meanwhile, welcoming the action against professor Sen, 'Voice of Students of IIT-M' posted on X saying that they “congratulate the IIT-M administration for such a strong and courageous action against one of their peers”. The students claimed it is a victory to many students who came together for the protests following Sachin's suicide.

IIT Madras has witnessed four suicides in three months until April this year, marking a total of six suicides in two years. In an effort to reduce stress among students, the institute has implemented a student wellness program over the past few months. This programme includes one-on-one confidential interactions with professional external counselors and a Kushal faculty program designed to cultivate a positive mindset among students.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)