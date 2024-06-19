Hooch tragedy strikes Tamil Nadu again; 16 killed in Kallakurichi

At least 16 people lost their lives, and over 50 were hospitalised on Wednesday (June 19) after consuming illegal arrack in Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu.

Police reported that a group of daily wage laborers drank illicit arrack sold by bootleggers in Karunapuram within the town limits on Tuesday night. Upon returning home, many experienced dizziness, headaches, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, and eye irritation. Their families took them to a private hospital where 16 succumbed despite receiving medical care.

Govt orders probe

More than 20 others were admitted to the Government Medical College, and over 10 were transferred to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry for advanced treatment.



Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered a CB-CID probe. District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has been transferred and Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena suspended, a statement said. This incident follows a similar tragedy in May last year when 22 people died after consuming illicit arrack in a village in Villupuram district.



