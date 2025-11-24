Heavy rain lashes Tamil Nadu; one dead, schools closed

Chennai, Nov 24 (PTI) Heavy rain lashed several districts across Tamil Nadu on Monday and many residential areas in the coastal Tuticorin district were inundated.

An elderly man was electrocuted in Tuticorin town, an official said.

A country boat anchored in Pamban near Rameswaram capsized due to the rough sea. The northern districts, Cauvery delta, and the southern districts, as well, have been receiving moderate to heavy rains since the last two days, and the administration in nearly 13 districts declared a holiday for schools today.

As heavy rains lashed the southern Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts, the state government has deployed SDRF teams as a precaution. Normal life was affected in several districts including, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Tuticorin, and Kanyakumari districts, as the Northeast Monsoon became vigorous over Tamil Nadu.

Police said the deceased, identified as Palaniandi (75) of Naaval Nagar in Tuticorin, died when he accidentally stepped into stagnant water where a severed electric cable lay.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Tirunelveli district recorded an average rainfall of 93.96 mm in the last 24 hours ending 6 am today, while Tuticorin district received 61.17 mm rainfall, Tenkasi district: 57.55mm and Kanyakumari district saw an average of 16.85 mm rainfall.

Surplus water was released from Marudhur anicut, Srivaikuntam anicut into the Thamirabarani river in Tuticorin district.

DMK MP Kanimozhi, accompanied by officials, visited the inundated areas on the banks of the Thamirabharani river and the bridge in Athoor.

Owing to the heavy rains alert in TN coastal and delta districts, the state government has asked the district collectors to take all precautions.

State Water Resources Department Minister Duraimurugan, who chaired a meeting with senior officials here, took stock of the situation arising due to an increase in the water levels in the dams, and asked the officials to take appropriate precautionary measures.

Three weather systems: a well-marked low pressure area over Strait of Malacca and adjoining South Andaman Sea lay over Malaysia and adjoining Strait of Malacca, upper air cyclonic circulation over Comorin area and neighbourhood, and cyclonic circulation over Southeast Arabian Sea over the same region, were likely to ensure more rains to the state, director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, B Amudha, told reporters here.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday, warning of heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning in multiple districts.

Chennai is likely to have cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and occasional thunderstorms. It is under a lower‑level (yellow) alert compared to the worst‑hit southern districts.

Authorities have asked people in affected districts to avoid unnecessary travel, watch out for waterlogging and strong winds, and follow local disaster‑management and collector advisories.

Meanwhile, normal life was affected in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Monday due to heavy rains and schools and colleges were declared holiday. Rain pounded the union territory since Saturday, causing inundation of several housing colonies and main thoroughfares.

In a release, Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said all government, private schools and also all colleges in the two regions will remain closed on Monday in view of heavy rains. PTI

