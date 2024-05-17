Heavy rain forecast; avoid visiting Ooty from May 18-20: Collector

The Nilgiris district administration on Friday (May 17) warned of very heavy rains from May 18-20 and advised people to avoid visiting the hilly tourist area during this period.

District Collector M Aruna said the India Meteorological Department has issued an "orange alert" forecast, meaning very heavy rain of 6 cm-20 cm on May 18, 19 and 20.







Nilgiris District Collector M Aruna | File photo

"Those coming here should have all the required protection. If possible you can avoid travelling here during this period, she told reporters after chairing a meeting with officials of the Revenue, Police and Fire and Rescue Services department on rain preparedness.



She said all the departments concerned were on standby.

Nearly 3,500 disaster response personnel and required equipment including earthmovers were on standby. About 450 temporary shelters have also been kept ready and people have also been asked to stay indoors.

(With agency inputs)