Dense fog disrupts flight movement in Chennai
The delays happened between 6am to 7 am and disrupted incoming international flights from destinations like Muscat and Dubai
Heavy fog early on Tuesday disrupted flight arrivals and departure at the airport here, prompting diversion of some international carriers to nearby cities, officials said.
The delays happened between 6am to 7 am and disrupted incoming international flights from destinations, including Muscat and Dubai were diverted to nearby Tirupati and Hyderabad airports, they added.
A few domestic flights also suffered minor delays, they added.
Also read: Tamil Nadu: Isolated rains hits state, dam levels rise
Heavy fog in Villipuram
Heavy fog is also affecting visibility on the roads in Villupuram and vehicles are plying with their headlights on.
(With inputs from agencies)
Next Story