Dense fog disrupts flight movement in Chennai

Heavy fog early on Tuesday disrupted flight arrivals and departure at the airport here, prompting diversion of some international carriers to nearby cities, officials said.

The delays happened between 6am to 7 am and disrupted incoming international flights from destinations, including Muscat and Dubai were diverted to nearby Tirupati and Hyderabad airports, they added.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Several flights at the Chennai International Airport are delayed due to dense fog. pic.twitter.com/1GIFO19UyV — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2025

A few domestic flights also suffered minor delays, they added.

Heavy fog in Villipuram

Heavy fog is also affecting visibility on the roads in Villupuram and vehicles are plying with their headlights on.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Heavy fog affects visibility in Villupuram. Vehicles are plying with headlights on.#TamilNadu #Villupuram #Fog pic.twitter.com/emYgubgSBn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 4, 2025

