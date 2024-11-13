Govt doctor stabbed 7 times in Chennai by son of cancer patient; Stalin orders an inquiry

A doctor at a government hospital in Chennai was stabbed multiple times on Wednesday by the son of a patient allegedly over grievances on treatment to his mother suffering from cancer, an official said.

The 26-year-old young man, who was also a patient attender at the same hospital, was apprehended immediately and police are questioning him. While the doctor is being treated for his wounds and he is stable, the official added.

This Chennai attack on a doctor brings to the fore the issue of the safety of healthcare workers at their workplace after the rape and murder of a young female medic at a Kolkata government hospital - RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The stabbing

The doctor, an oncologist, is also a heart patient and suffered injuries to his upper chest and head. He is in the Intensive Care Unit but he is in a stable condition, health minister Ma Subramanian told the media.

The attack took place in the outpatient department of the Kalaignar Centenary Hospital in Guindy in Chennai. The young man suspected the doctor had prescribed incorrect medication to his mother, a cancer patient. He had used a small knife to attack the doctor and tried to escape after stabbing him but he was caught and handed over to the police.

Stalin orders inquiry

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered an inquiry into the stabbing incident and promised medical aid to the doctor. He also gave an assurance that such attacks won't happen again.

"Service of doctors is laudable... and it is our responsibility to ensure their safety."

In a long message (in Tamil) on X the Chief Minister said, "The selfless work of our government doctors in providing treatment to patients regardless of the time is immeasurable. The government will take measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future."