How ghettoisation of Chennai’s poor has endangered women, children in resettlement areas

Hundreds of mothers in Semmencheri, barely 30 km from Chennai city, are wary of letting their girl children play on the streets. The fear of sexual abuse and violent attacks has chained many girls to the confines of their homes or led to their early marriage in this part of Tamil Nadu for several years now. Some families in Semmencheri have also installed CCTV cameras outside their houses to keep a vigil on their children and protect them against crimes. Resettlement places turn crime zones Over a lakh families that lived in over 100 slums and housing board colonies in prime locations of Chennai city like Egmore, Thousand Lights, Besant Nagar, and RA Puram were evicted for various development and infrastructure projects a decade ago. While many were rehabilitated by the government at Semmencheri, Kannagi Nagar, Perumbakkam, and Navalur, these resettlement areas have become crime zones over the years. Terrorised residents When The Federal visited a couple of resettlement areas on the outskirts of Chennai city, scores of mothers painfully shared their tales of living in fear. One of them was 30-year-old P Viji, who has installed a CCTV camera at the entrance of her house to keep an eye on her toddler. Viji says her family had been living in Besant Nagar for several decades, but was evicted and relocated to Semmencheri in 2017.

P Viji has installed a CCTV camera outside her house to keep an eye on her toddler.

“We lived a peaceful life in the city, but after relocation, I have been living in fear. Stalking is very common here. I have witnessed many instances of attacks on women in public places, abuse of children by miscreants, and rampant drug abuse. I was worried about the safety of my child. I do not allow her to play outside and also check the CCTV to make sure my toddler is safe,” Viji said.

Bad eviction planning, unemployment main reasons Social workers like K Kanjana cite ample examples to show how improper rehabilitation plans before evictions have led to unemployment and taken a heavy toll on family relations, leading to increased instances of domestic violence. M Belinda, a resident of the locality, says that unemployment is the root cause behind domestic violence and attacks in the area. “The majority of unemployed men have become addicts to alcohol and drugs. Many teenagers are also becoming addicts like their fathers,” she added. Lack of basic facilities Belinda says that even basic amenities like drinking water and drainage pipelines are not properly laid in several locations in the resettlement areas. “We don’t have proper drinking water. The drainage water gets mixed with the drinking water pipelines. People often fall sick here,” she added.

Residents say the quality of water supplied in the area is of very poor quality