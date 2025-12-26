Frame law to regulate children’s internet use, Madras HC urges Centre

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed that the Union government could consider framing a law to regulate internet use by children, drawing parallels with recent legislation in Australia.

Proposed age restriction on social media

Until such a national law is introduced, the court said the State and National Commissions for Protection of Child Rights could draft an action plan to educate children about their rights and promote safe internet practices.

The framework discussed by the court envisages restricting children below 16 years from operating social media accounts, amid concerns over minors being exposed to harmful and inappropriate online content.

Bench cites Australian precedent

A Division Bench comprising Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan made the observations after counsel KPS Palanivel Rajan, appearing for the petitioner, cited a recent Australian law that bans social media use for children under 16 and suggested India consider a similar approach.

Concerns over easy access to explicit content

The public interest litigation was filed by S Vijayakumar seeking directions to internet service providers to offer a “parental window” service and to mandate awareness programmes for children through appropriate authorities.

Counsel submitted that the petition was prompted by the easy availability of pornographic material online and the absence of effective safeguards to protect minors from such exposure.