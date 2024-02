Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu), Feb 24 (PTI) One worker was killed and another grievously injured in a blast at a firecracker factory in Sattur in the district on Saturday, said police.

The incident took place when the workers were handling chemicals, they said and added that the injured have been rushed to the Government Hospital at Virudhunagar. PTI

