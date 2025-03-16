Fire at TN power plant, no casualties: Official

Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu), Mar 16 (PTI) A fire erupted in two units of the Tuticorin Thermal Power Plant here late on Saturday and a large part of it has been put down and there was no loss of life, a top district official said on Sunday.

The fire erupted in cables in Units 1,2 and has been contained from spreading to two more nearby units, District Collector K Elambahavath told reporters.

"Ten fire tenders have been pressed into service and the blaze has been put down. There is still smoke from some interior places and paths are being created by the power plant engineers for the Fire and Rescue Services personnel to reach them and completely douse it," he told reporters after reviewing the situation.

Power generation has been shut down in units 1 and 2 but it has not been affected in units 3,4, he added.

Deputy Director, Fire Services was overseeing the fire-fighting operations with a number of personnel involved in the job, he added. PTI

