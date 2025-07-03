Exclusive: Ajith Kumar postmortem report describes horrific torture

The Federal has exclusively accessed the postmortem report of Ajith Kumar, which describes the gruesome extent of injuries inflicted on the deceased during police custody. The report suggests a brutal and calculated assault marked by signs of torture.

The autopsy, conducted at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) Madurai on June 29, details approximately 50 external injuries on Ajith Kumar’s body. Of these, 12 were abrasions, while the majority were dark red, linear, and parallel contusions with central paleness, each representing multiple wounds grouped as a single count.

Bruises, contusions

These contusions, varying in orientation—horizontal, vertical, and oblique—were found across the back of the right upper chest, left and right thighs, left leg, right mid-abdomen, and both shoulder and scapular regions, with many extending muscle-deep.

A particularly alarming finding was a C-shaped contusion on the right mid-abdomen, suggestive of a targeted strike, possibly with a stick or rod.

The report also revealed evidence of torture, including thin, rounded scars on the left forearm, consistent with cigarette burns, indicating deliberate cruelty. The head examination showed dark red subscalp contusions on the right parietal and left temporal regions, with ecchymosis on the skull’s middle cranial fossa and multiple petechial hemorrhages on both parietal lobes of the brain, pointing to severe trauma and internal bleeding.

Internal findings

Internal findings further underscored the brutality: the brain, lungs, liver, spleen, and kidneys were congested, with petechial hemorrhages noted on the heart and liver. A tongue bite mark and brown fluid with partially digested food in the pharynx were also documented.

The deceased, moderately built at 175 cm tall and 37 cm broad, was brought dead to GRH Madurai on June 28, 2025, at 11:15 PM.

The autopsy estimated the time of death within 12-24 hours prior, with fixed postmortem staining and rigor mortis present.

Ajith Kumar’s clothing—a green and black jersey, blue pants, and blue innerwear—bore dried blood and mud stains, with a maroon handkerchief found in the back pocket. The dress materials were preserved and handed over to the police, along with a video recording of the autopsy submitted to the Judicial Magistrate, Thiruppuvanam.

Viscera samples

Viscera samples, including stomach contents, intestine, liver, kidneys, and 100 ml of blood, were sent for chemical and histopathological analysis, with the final cause of death reserved pending these reports.

The nature and extent of the injuries, coupled with signs of torture, suggest a prolonged and violent ordeal. But the final cause of death awaits chemical and histopathological reports.