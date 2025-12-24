EPS hails MGR on death anniversary, calls him ‘golden chapter’ of TN

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday (December 24) paid glowing tributes to late chief minister and party founder MG Ramachandran, describing him as the “golden chapter of Tamil Nadu’s political history” who “made the suffering of the poor his own”.

EPS remembers MGR

Remembering MGR, as the matinee idol-turned-leader was popularly known, on his 38th death anniversary, the AIADMK chief said he was an “unparalleled former chief minister who shaped the course” of Tamil Nadu’s social justice, education and healthcare.

Palaniswami, who offered floral tributes at MGR’s memorial at Marina Beach, also vowed to bring an end to what he termed the “evil force DMK’s” rule, an apparent reference to the 2026 Assembly elections.

MGR died on December 24, 1987, at the age of 71 after prolonged illness. MGR, who served as the chief minister from 1977 to 1987, earned the title 'Puratchi Thalaivar' (revolutionary leader) through populist measures like mid-day meals.

State-wide events for MGR anniversary

"When Perarignar Anna's (Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai) path was lost and attempts were made to turn Tamil Nadu into a family fiefdom, our party's founder leader established @AIADMKOfficial as the Anna-following great movement that stands guarding the glories of democracy. Then, now, and forever #Our_Teacher_MGR ," wrote the state Leader of Opposition.

He said the party, standing "bearing the great fame and historical achievements of Puratchi Thalaivar", must fulfil MGR's vision to "protect the people, and reclaim Tamil Nadu," vowing with public support to "write the final chapter" to the DMK regime.

AIADMK cadres across Tamil Nadu organised prayers, blood donation camps and statue garlanding, recalling MGR's blend of cinematic charisma and welfare governance that shaped Dravidian politics.

Functionaries pledged loyalty to his democratic ideals amid ongoing commemorations, coinciding with rational leader EV Ramasamy 'Periyar's' death anniversary.

(With agency inputs)