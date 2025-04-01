TN’s third encounter of 2025 sparks debate on extrajudicial deaths under DMK govt

The death of a notorious criminal in an encounter by the Tamil Nadu police near Madurai late on Monday (March 31) night, has rekindled a fresh debate on extrajudicial killings and the alleged use of lethal force by police under the MK Stalin-led DMK government.

Who was Ravi Kumar?

The deceased, identified as 34-year-old Ravi Kumar alias ‘Ravi Anna’ was allegedly wanted in connection with multiple murders, extortion cases, and armed robberies across the state. The encounter which took place on the outskirts of Madurai at around 11:30 pm on Monday, has ignited a mix of public support and criticism, with some hailing the police action as a necessary step to curb crime, while the others calling it an “extrajudicial killing”.

Madurai Police in a statement said a special task force had been tracking Ravi for weeks following a tip-off about his whereabouts. “Ravi Kumar was a high-priority target due to his involvement in at least five murder cases and numerous extortion rackets terrorising local communities,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madurai), K Srinivasan.

“Acting on credible intelligence, our team located him in a remote area near Melur. When we attempted to apprehend him, he opened fire, forcing our personnel to retaliate in self-defense,” Srinivasan said.

‘Heard loud bangs’, says witness

The encounter unfolded when the police team surrounded a dilapidated warehouse where Ravi was reportedly hiding with two associates. Witnesses in the vicinity reported hearing a brief exchange of gunfire lasting less than five minutes. “We heard loud bangs and saw police vehicles rushing in around midnight,” said Murugan, a local farmer who lives half a kilometre from the site. “It all happened so fast, and then it was quiet again,” he said.

Police recovered a country-made pistol and several rounds of ammunition from the scene, along with a mobile phone believed to belong to Ravi. His associates reportedly fled during the chaos and remained at large, prompting a manhunt in the region.

Debate on encounter killings

Ravi’s death marks the third police encounter in Tamil Nadu this year, following a similar incident in Chennai on March 26, where a chain-snatching suspect from Mumbai was killed after allegedly firing at officers. The recurrence of such incidents has reignited debates over the Tamil Nadu Police’s use of lethal force. Chief Minister MK Stalin, who earlier this month touted a decline in the state’s murder rate to 1,540 in 2024—the lowest in 12 years—defended the police’s actions during a brief address in the Assembly recently. “Our police force is committed to maintaining law and order. When criminals pose an immediate threat to public safety or our officers, decisive action becomes inevitable,” Stalin said.

However, human rights activists and opposition leaders have questioned the official narrative. Human rights activists said, the encounters are becoming disturbingly common in Tamil Nadu. People’s Watch, a Madurai-based human rights organisation condemned the Tamil Nadu Police for what it described as the “16th encounter killing under the DMK government since May 2021”.

Why not catch culprits alive? ask activists

The statement highlighted the death of a history-sheeter during a police operation, alleging that such incidents reflect a pattern of unchecked custodial violence and extrajudicial killings. "As the encounter occurred while the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly was in session, we accused the police of exploiting the timing to evade scrutiny. People’s Watch called for accountability," said Henri Tiphange.

“While we don’t condone criminal activity, the lack of transparency in these operations raises serious concerns. Was there no way to apprehend him alive?” Henri said pointing to the National Human Rights Commission’s recent notice to the Tamil Nadu DGP over the murder of a retired sub-inspector in Tirunelveli, suggesting a pattern of unchecked police aggression.

AIADMK hits out a Stalin govt

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also weighed in, accusing the DMK government of failing to address rising crime through preventive measures. “Instead of strengthening policing and intelligence networks, they resort to encounters to mask their inefficiencies,” he said in a statement.

Palaniswami’s remarks come amid speculation of a potential BJP-AIADMK alliance ahead of the 2026 state elections, a topic he discussed with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week.

Advocate P Pugalendhi, director of the Prisoners Rights Forum, has filed a petition in the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to register a criminal complaint against a police inspector accused of culpable homicide, alleging that no action has been taken despite the complaint.

‘TN govt not complying with SC directive’

Referring to the 2014 Supreme Court judgment in People's Union for Civil Liberties vs. State of Maharashtra, Pugalendhi emphasised that the apex court had mandated the registration of an FIR under the appropriate section whenever a complaint of culpable homicide is made against a police officer. He argued that the Tamil Nadu government’s failure to comply with this directive not only violates the Supreme Court’s ruling but also amounts to contempt of court. The petition highlights growing concerns over police accountability in the state, particularly in light of recent allegations of custodial violence and extrajudicial actions by law enforcement officials.

As Tamil Nadu heads into a politically charged year, with the 2025-26 Budget emphasising infrastructure and social welfare, the encounter underscores the challenges of maintaining public trust in governance. For now, Ravi’s death remains a flashpoint, reflecting the broader tension between security and accountability in the states.