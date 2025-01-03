ED raids Tamil Nadu minister Duraimurugan's premises

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches in Tamil Nadu on Friday as part of a investigation against state minister and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, official sources said.

About four locations in Vellore are being searched, they added.

The case against the Tamil Nadu water resources minister and some others is related to alleged violations of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines and cheating by bank officials in facilitating the exchange of Rs 200 currency notes with Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, they said. PTI

