Cough syrup case: ED raids trace bribe trail from July corruption bust

The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) coordinated raids across seven premises in Chennai today (October 12), targeting Sresan Pharmaceuticals and senior Tamil Nadu drug control officials, can be traced back to a corruption scandal that surfaced in July 2025.

In this scandal, Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department's acting director PU Karthikeyan was caught red-handed accepting a Rs 25,000 bribe for expediting a manufacturing license.

Two FIRs

ED is conducting these raids taking cognisance of two FIRs as predicate offences to initiate its investigation. The first is an FIR registered by the Madhya Pradesh Police in connection with the contaminated cough syrup which is linked to 24 child deaths.

The second FIR pertains to a corruption case filed by Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in July against PU Karthikeyan, the then acting Director of the Tamil Nadu Drug Control Department.

Troubling pattern of graft

This latest escalation builds on a troubling pattern of graft within the Tamil Nadu Drug Control Department, which was highlighted this July.

In this case, on July 24, PU Karthikeyan, was caught red-handed by the DVAC accepting a Rs 25,000 bribe to fast-track a license for a Vellore-based herbal cosmetics manufacturing. He was subsequently arrested by the DVAC.