ED files PMLA case against drug-smuggling racket ‘kingpin’ Jaffer Sadiq

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a PMLA case to investigate whether film producer and former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq, arrested in connection with an international drug-smuggling racket, used his business and connections to launder drug money.

Official sources told news agency PTI on Sunday (March 10) that the ED has registered the case under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act taking cognisance of a bunch of FIRs, including one by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The latter arrested 36-year-old Sadiq on Saturday for his alleged involvement in smuggling about 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine worth Rs 2,000 crore.

The NCB has said Sadiq’s links with Tamil and Hindi film financers, some “high-profile” people, and those related to “political funding” were under its scanner. The NCB is expected to soon summon a senior DMK party functionary in connection with two transactions of Rs 7 lakh made by Sadiq, sources in the agency told PTI.

DMK link

Sadiq, a producer of Tamil films, was expelled by the ruling DMK in February after the NCB mentioned his name and purported links to the drugs network. According to the NCB, he told the agency that he was the Chennai West deputy organiser of the DMK’s NRI wing.

However, Tamil Nadu Law Minister and DMK leader S Regupathy on Sunday asserted that his party has no links with Sadiq.

Sadiq was called the alleged “mastermind and kingpin” of the drug-trafficking case, in which the NCB made three more arrests after conducting raids at a godown in Delhi in February.

