SIR of electoral rolls kicks off in Tamil Nadu and 11 other states

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu and 11 other states, aiming to ensure accuracy and inclusivity ahead of upcoming elections.

Preparatory work began on October 28, with the printing of enumeration forms and training sessions for officials, including Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Officers, Supervisors, and Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Between November 4 and December 4, 2025, BLOs will go door to door to verify voter details, distribute pre-filled forms, update deletions, and register new voters.

Documents and verification process

During the visits, BLOs will confirm voter information and issue notices if any data is missing or mismatched. Voters must provide valid documents to prove their date and place of birth, based on their year of birth.

If born before July 1, 1987, any valid document showing date or place of birth is acceptable. Those born between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004, must submit a document for themselves and one for a parent showing the same details. For those born after December 2, 2004, documents for self and both parents are required. If a parent is not Indian, their passport and visa must also be provided.

Individuals born outside India must present a birth registration certificate issued by the Indian Mission abroad, while those who became Indian citizens later need to show their Certificate of Registration or Naturalisation.

Documents accepted as proof

• Any government or PSU-issued ID card or pension order

• Certificates or documents issued by local bodies, banks, post offices, or LIC before 1987

• Birth certificate

• Passport

• School or college certificate

• Permanent residence certificate

• Forest rights certificate

• Caste certificate (OBC, SC, ST)

• Family register issued by local authorities

• Aadhaar (as per Election Commission guidelines)

• Land or house allotment certificate by the government

Multiple visits and online options

The ECI has stated that each household will be visited at least three times to ensure no eligible voter is left out. Voters can also download or upload pre-filled forms online through the official Election Commission portal.

As part of the SIR, the department will also rationalise polling stations before December 4, ensuring that each booth serves no more than 1,200 voters, and that voters do not have to travel beyond two km or cross natural barriers to reach their polling station.

