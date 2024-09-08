EC registers Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, allows it to take part in electoral politics

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially registered the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party and granted it permission to participate in electoral politics, actor and party chief Vijay announced on Sunday (September 8).

In a letter posted on X, the actor-turned-politician made the announcement and said the ECI was approached on February 2 for the registration of TVK as a political party and that the registration had been granted.

“The Election Commission … has now registered our Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a political party and allowed it to participate in electoral politics as a registered party,” Vijay wrote.

The Tamil superstar announced his political party on February 2, also asserting that he would contest the 2026 Assembly polls.

He unveiled the flag and symbol for his party on August 22 and later released an official song for the party as well.

The maroon-and-yellow flag has a peacock surrounded by stars at the centre and elephants on two sides.