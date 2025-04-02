E-pass protests in Ooty leave tourists in limbo

Tourists complained about expensive accommodation prices and food as hotels and restaurants remained closed during the protest against the e-pass system.

The Madras High Court had mandated the e-pass system for Ooty and Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu, to keep the influx of vehicles to these hill station tourist spots in check, particularly in summer. According to the new mandate, those visiting said district in private vehicles must apply for the e-pass in advance on a government portal to obtain it.

The system came into effect on April 1, and vehicles entering the Nilgiris are limited to 6,000 on weekdays and 8,000 on weekends. Vehicles that are exempted from the e-pass system are government vehicles, public transport and district vehicles.

Protests held in Nilgiris

Protests were held with shops being shut in the Nilgiri district, particularly in Udhagamandalam, Pandalur, Gudalur and Kotagiri. This e-pass system has caused a row in multiple parts of Udhagamandalam as commercial establishments like hotels and restaurants shut down, with autos and taxis staying off the roads.

These protests have caused an impact on the pockets of tourists as they complain of outrageous pricing for the only available hotel rooms and food. Amma Canteens run by the state were filled to the brim, while roadside vendors took the opportunity to sell their wares to tourists left in limbo, amid the ongoing protests. However, some have welcomed the e-pass initiative, believing that it will ensure a smoother flow of vehicular traffic, avoiding unnecessary pile-ups.

According to media reports, locals pointed out that the inflated rates of hotel accommodation and availability of food will affect businesses, particularly during the peak vacation season. Protesting shopowners and vehicle operators want the mandate to be withdrawn, believing that it will affect their livelihood.