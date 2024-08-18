DMK's Karunanidhi a towering figure in Indian politics, society: PM Modi

Chennai, Aug 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed late DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi as a "towering figure" in Indian politics, literature and society.

The late leader's efforts to promote the Tamil language and culture are still remembered by the people, Modi said in a message to Karunanidhi's son and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Stalin shared on his 'X' handle, Modi's message for the release of a commemorative coin on the occasion of Karunanidhi's centenary on Sunday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The CM thanked Modi.

"I wholeheartedly thank Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru. @narendramodi avl. for his kind wishes and support for the grand success of the Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Centenary Commemorative Coin release ceremony," Stalin said.

In his message, the PM said Karunanidhi "was a towering figure in Indian politics, literature and society." "He was always passionate about the development of Tamil Nadu, as well as national progress." "As a political leader, Thiru Kalaignar Karunanidhi ji left an indelible mark on our country's history as a Chief Minister who was elected by the people multiple times over the span of decades, underlining his deep understanding of society, policy and politics," the PM added.

The DMK stalwart was a multi-talented personality with a "prolific pen." The release of the coin honours the memory of Karunanidhi, as well as the ideals he stood for and it will serve as a reminder of his legacy and enduring impact of his work, Modi added.

"As we march ahead confidently towards building a developed India by 2047, the vision and thoughts of leaders like Thiru Kalaignar Karunanidhi ji will continue to shape the nation's journey," Modi said and wished the coin release ceremony be a "huge success." PTI

