DMK stands for dengue, malaria and kosu: K Annamalai
BJP leader K Annamalai lashed out at DMK and Rahul Gandhi in a video he posted on his X handle as a detailed rebuttal to Tamil Nadu chief minister’s statement defending his son and DMK minister over the Sanatan dharma row.
In his video, the Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai declared that if anything has to be eradicated, it has to be the DMK. And, added that D stands for Dengue, M - Malaria and K – Kosu and that in time people will associate these deadly diseases with DMK.
DMK drama
According to the BJP leader, people know all about the ‘DMK drama’ and how they keep changing their stance on Sanatan dharma. In the the first year of power, they oppose the Sanatan Dharma and want to abolish Sanatan Dharma in the second year. In the third year, they want to root out Sanatan Dharma but in the fourth and fifth year, they say they are Hindu and 90 per cent of their members are Hindu.
“Tamil Nadu has seen this drama for many many decades. When the election comes, you become Amar, Akbar, Anthony which Mr Rahul Gandhi has been doing unsuccessfully for the last 17 years. He becomes Amar in one state, Akbar in another state and Anthony in another said. In 2024, DMK will be wiped out. I am not saying it. Your son said it because DMK's D stands for dengue, M for malaria and K for kosu," Annamalai said.
In defense of PM Modi
Further, he said that Stalin and Udayanidhi have toned down their statements because they know they are fighting a losing battle. “But you have spoken some lies about PM Modi ji. It is my duty to respond to that," he said, adding that PM Modi is busy and not to bother him to respond to their unfounded, false and diabolical allegations. Annamalai also accused the DMK of practising casteism.
Udhayanidhi Stalin's comparison of Sanatan Dharma with dengue, malaria sparked off a major controversy. After which, the TN minister issued a fresh statement on Thursday saying that he will fight all the legal cases against him with the guidance of the party leadership.
Udhayanidhi stands by comment
Since the row started over his remarks, Udhayanidhi stood by his comment and made it clear that he is not against the Hindu religion. He is only against the caste-based society encouraged by Sanatan. He has also emphasised that he had never called for genocide.
Meanwhile, TN chief minister MK Stalin said it is disheartening to see PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah attack Udhayanidhi without knowing what he actually said. "If the BJP believes they can tarnish the reputation of a longstanding party like the DMK, they will find themselves sinking in that quicksand," Stalin wrote in his statement.