DMK stands for dengue, malaria and kosu: K Annamalai

BJP leader K Annamalai lashed out at DMK and Rahul Gandhi in a video he posted on his X handle as a detailed rebuttal to Tamil Nadu chief minister’s statement defending his son and DMK minister over the Sanatan dharma row.

In his video, the Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai declared that if anything has to be eradicated, it has to be the DMK. And, added that D stands for Dengue, M - Malaria and K – Kosu and that in time people will associate these deadly diseases with DMK.

DMK drama

According to the BJP leader, people know all about the ‘DMK drama’ and how they keep changing their stance on Sanatan dharma. In the the first year of power, they oppose the Sanatan Dharma and want to abolish Sanatan Dharma in the second year. In the third year, they want to root out Sanatan Dharma but in the fourth and fifth year, they say they are Hindu and 90 per cent of their members are Hindu.

“Tamil Nadu has seen this drama for many many decades. When the election comes, you become Amar, Akbar, Anthony which Mr Rahul Gandhi has been doing unsuccessfully for the last 17 years. He becomes Amar in one state, Akbar in another state and Anthony in another said. In 2024, DMK will be wiped out. I am not saying it. Your son said it because DMK's D stands for dengue, M for malaria and K for kosu," Annamalai said.