DMK says TN first state to unmask NEET, nation now realises test is 'fraudulent'

Chennai, Jul 1 (PTI) The ruling DMK on Monday said Tamil Nadu was the first state to oppose NEET and with irregularities becoming apparent now, major parties at the national level are raising their voices against the test.

With Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raising the NEET issue in Lok Sabha, the DMK dubbed the medical entrance test as a kind of business/industry, created for the 'welfare' of coaching centres that rake in 'several lakh crores.'

Pointing to the arrest of several people and searches by the CBI in connection with NEET-UG irregularities, DMK Tamil mouthpiece 'Murasoli,' said BJP's partner, JD(U) itself has passed a resolution over the irregularities.

"India's major parties have started to raise their voices against NEET." The DMK is for a debate in both the Houses of Parliament over NEET irregularities and Rahul Gandhi has said that the issue should be debated.

Days ago, in the state Assembly, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Udhayanidhi Stalin spoke on the 'Dravidian Algorithm,' explaining that Tamil Nadu understood much ahead of other states whether 'NEET is good or bad.' Similarly, Tamil people understood before others on why 'Hindi imposition' must be opposed.

In its editorial on July 1, 2024, the Tamil daily said: "It was Tamil Nadu which first said that NEET is fraudulent. Now the entire country is supporting that. NEET is an industry created for the welfare of coaching centres that rake in several lakh crores and Tamil Nadu was the first state to say that. Today, gangs of fraudsters are being arrested."

Referring to the Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution passed on June 28, 2024 seeking exemption to the state from NEET and urging scrapping of the medical entrance exam altogether, the DMK daily said, "only now, India (the rest of the country) is fully realising the fraudulent NEET." The DMK has said time and again that the medical entrance exam NEET is against social justice.

The test is against the interests of poor and rural students and it favours only coaching centres.

Chief Minister M K Stalin on June 28 once again urged the Centre to exempt the state from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admissions to medical colleges and also to do away with the system at the national level.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding exemption of NEET for the state, the chief minister said that the selection process for professional courses should only be through the 12th standard marks rather than through a separate entrance exam, which is an unwanted additional stress on students.

Also, Stalin in separate letters addressed to his counterparts in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal, requested them to consider passing a similar resolution (Tamil Nadu Assembly - June 28, 2024) in their respective assemblies to abolish the NEET.

Main Opposition AIADMK and most parties in the state are opposed to NEET.

Opposition members on Monday demanded a separate one-day discussion on the NEET paper leak issue in the Lok Sabha and staged a walkout. PTI

