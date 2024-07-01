DMK says NEET benefits coaching centres, India now waking up

Dubbing the NEET an 'industry' created to benefit coaching centres, Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK said the state was the first to expose the exam and political parties across the country were now doing the same.

Pointing to the arrest of several people following irregularities in the exam, DMK mouthpiece 'Murasoli,' said even the Janata Dal (U), a BJP ally, had passed a resolution over the controversial test meant to get admission in medial courses.

"India's major parties have started to raise their voice against NEET." It said.

DMK demands debate in Parliament

The DMK said it wanted a debate in both Houses of parliament over the NEET irregularities.

Earlier, minister for sports and youth welfare, Udhayanidhi Stalin, spoke on the 'Dravidian Algorithm' and said Tamil Nadu understood much ahead of other states whether NEET was good or bad.

Similarly, Tamil people understood before others on why 'Hindi imposition' must be opposed, he added.

Stinging editorial

The Murasoli editorial said: "It was Tamil Nadu which first said that NEET is fraudulent. Now the entire country is supporting that. NEET is an industry created for the welfare of coaching centres that rake in several lakh crores, and Tamil Nadu was the first state to say that. Today, gangs of fraudsters are being arrested."

It referred to the Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution of June 28 seeking exemption to the state from NEET and urging scrapping of the medical entrance exam altogether.

“Only now (is) India fully realising the fraudulent NEET."

The DMK has said time and again that NEET goes against the interests of the poor, rural students and favours only coaching centres. Most parties in the state oppose the NEET.