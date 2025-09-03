What will Modi do for TN’s textile hubs hit by US tariffs? DMK asks

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday (September 3), questioned the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre over its efforts to protect industries situated in the state’s western belt, amid imposition of high US tariffs.

The party made the remark while underscoring the impact of US tariffs imposed on the textiles industry in western Tamil Nadu, including Tiruppur, and highlighted how crucial the area is for the BJP electorally. Tamil Nadu is slated to go to the polls next year.

These comments were made in an editorial in Murasoli, the DMK’s mouthpiece, while listing Indian exports to the US, including textiles, and the high contribution that Tamil Nadu’s western belt, including Coimbatore and Tiruppur, makes towards textiles and related exports.

Jobs in danger

In the editorial, which appeared on Wednesday, the daily showed data of annual textile exports to the tune of around Rs 12,000 crore to the US from Tiruppur. It added that due to the high tariff regime imposed by the Donald Trump administration, five lakh workers in the region alone might lose jobs and 3,000 industrial units might be shut.

Also read: Ro Khanna says Trump imposed tariffs on India after Modi's Nobel snub

“What is the BJP government going to do to protect Tiruppur and Coimbatore? What PM Modi is going to do to protect the western region? The BJP is a party that always works by aiming at the western region. The BJP targets the votes of people in the western region; what it is going to do to protect the industries in the western region?" Murasoli asked, citing the crisis that is gradually taking shape.

Impact in Tiruppur

The editorial also alleged that everything that Modi does is to benefit Adani and Ambani, and specifically asked what the prime minister has done to protect the premier textile hubs in Tiruppur and Coimbatore and allied industries.

Also read: US tariffs | If govt-pvt sector work together, impact can be mitigated: Finance ministry

The ruling party’s organ also referred to the demand raised by Tiruppur hosiery trade unions seeking steps on a war footing to protect the industry and workers.

Tiurppur exporters have now started giving discounts on US shipments, and some exporters, who only focus on US markets, have stopped production.

Also read: PM Modi hails 7.8 per cent GDP growth, takes swipe at Trump’s tariffs

Chief Minister MK Stalin had warned of such consequences in advance.

Duty drawback for Gujarat-based jewellery exporters alone has been increased, and Tamil Nadu-based industries have not been considered, the DMK daily alleged.

Murasoli also said Modi should announce a “special fund package” to give relief to the industries in Tiruppur hit by the tariffs.

“Will PM do it?” it asked.

Western Tamil Nadu had remained an All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) bastion for decades, and the BJP also has many pockets of influence in the same region.

'TN most vulnerable'

Days ago, Stalin had said that 31 per cent of Tamil Nadu’s exports go to the US, making the state more vulnerable than the national average.

The state government has rolled out subsidies, schemes and support, but its capacity is limited, and the Union government must step in with relief measures, Goods and Services Tax reforms, credit support and new free trade agreements, the chief minister had urged.

Also read: Indian economy prepares for long haul as Trump tariff strikes home

On August 28, 2025, Stalin said that the 50 per cent US tariff has hit Tamil Nadu's exports hard, especially Tiruppur’s textile hub, causing a trade impact of nearly Rs 3,000 crore and putting thousands of jobs at risk.

(With agency inputs)