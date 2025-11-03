DMK moves Supreme Court against SIR, says it could disenfranchise lakhs

The DMK has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, accusing the Election Commission (EC) of undermining democracy through its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Tamil Nadu.



Also read | Why Tamil Nadu, Kerala are crying foul over SIR 2.0 | Talking Sense With Srini

The plea, submitted on behalf of the DMK, contends that the EC's abrupt decision to launch the SIR process, which involves door-to-door verification and could result in a fresh electoral roll, poses a grave threat to voters’ rights and the democratic process. It urges the apex court to either impose an immediate stay on the EC's October 28 announcement or direct the poll body to scrap the initiative altogether.

All-party meeting slams move

The petition highlights the timing of the revision as particularly suspicious, noting that with just a few months remaining until the polls, the move risks disenfranchising millions of eligible voters. “This sudden implementation raises serious doubts about its intent,” states the petition, alleging that a similar SIR exercise in Bihar earlier this year led to widespread chaos, including erroneous deletions from voter rolls and a logistical nightmare for citizens.

The controversy erupted following an all-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday, where over 40 political outfits, including Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and MDMK, unanimously condemned the SIR as an “assault on people’s rights.” The resolution passed at the meeting vowed to approach the Supreme Court to safeguard voting rights, emphasising that any electoral roll overhaul should occur post-elections with sufficient safeguards and time for corrections.

Stalin accuses poll panel of bias

Addressing the gathering, Stalin described the EC’s move as “unacceptable and biased,” urging the poll panel to withdraw the process immediately to avoid voter suppression. “We will not allow any attempt to tamper with the electorate in the eleventh hour,” he declared, echoing concerns that the SIR could disproportionately affect marginalised communities, including migrants and the elderly, who may struggle with verification requirements.



Also read | DMK-BJP face-off over SIR as Tamil Nadu braces for electoral roll drive

The EC, in a separate affidavit to the Madras High Court on the same issue, defended the SIR as a necessary step to cleanse the rolls of irregularities and create a “fresh voter list” ahead of the 2026 polls. Officials argued that, unlike routine annual revisions, the intensive drive aims to enhance accuracy through biometric and address verification.