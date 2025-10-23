DMK MLA K Ponnusamy passes away at 74

Namakkal (Tamil Nadu), Oct 23 (PTI) DMK legislator from Senthamangalam constituency K Ponnusamy passed away following cardiac arrest, the party said on Thursday.

He was 74. The ruling party MLA was admitted to a hospital after he complained of discomfort and breathed his last on Thursday.

He won from the Senthamangalam constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribes candidates, in the 2021 Assembly poll. He had previously served as MLA for the same constituency from 2006 to 2011.

With the seat now falling vacant, a by-election will be held at a later date to elect a new representative for the constituency.

DMK MP and party’s deputy general secretary Kanimozhi said, “the passing away of Ponnusamy, MLA from Senthamangalam constituency, is deeply saddening.” She expressed her condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family. PTI

