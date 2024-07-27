DMK holds protest across TN condemning Centre over Union Budget

Chennai, Jul 27 (PTI) Led by party leaders, Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Saturday staged statewide protests condemning the Centre for 'betraying' the state in the Union Budget (2024-25).

MPs, party leaders led the protest and slogans were raised against the Centre, which questioned alleged non-allocation of funds to Tamil Nadu for projects such as the Metro Rail Phase-2.

Other slogans include one on tax contribution of the state and 'where it has gone? A banner, which formed the backdrop to the protest venue in Theni said Tamil Nadu received '0' from the Centre in tax devolution.

TR Baalu, Kanizmozhi and Dayanidhi Maran were among the MPs who led the protest in different locations of the state.

Hours after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget in Parliament on July 23, Stalin had said Tamil Nadu has been completely ignored in the Union Budget and to condemn it, he said he will boycott the July 27 NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi which will be chaired by PM Modi.

Terming the Budget a 'big disappointment', the CM had said he felt that it is appropriate to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting, since the Centre had totally ignored Tamil Nadu.

Subsequently, the party announced state-wide protest on July 27. PTI

