DMK does no work but takes false credit, is against TN’s progress: Modi

The DMK does not do any work but takes false credit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday (February 28), taking a sly dig at the ruling party of the state over an advertising blunder.

“Who doesn’t know these people (DMK) put their stickers on our schemes? Now they have crossed the limit; they have pasted stickers of China to take credit for the ISRO launch pad in Tamil Nadu,” said the Prime Minister, referring to a newspaper ad on the Kulsekarapatinam launch pad that featured the image of a Chinese flag on the rocket — evidently a designing blunder.

“They are not ready to see the progress of India’s space and, with the taxes you pay, they publish advertisements and do not even include a picture of India’s space in it…they insulted our scientists, our space sector, your tax money... Now the time has come to punish the DMK...,” Modi added.

PM slams DMK, Congress

The PM assured to the people of Tirunelveli that the BJP will leave no stone unturned to fulfil its responsibility and live up to their trust. “This is Modi Ki guarantee — Idu Modiyin Guarantee,” he said using his usual catchphrase.

Attacking the Congress as well, Modi remarked, “In the 2024 elections, on one side is the BJP, which talks about development and vision, while on the other side are parties like the DMK and the Congress. They want to join the government so that they can fill their family’s pockets,” Modi alleged.

“These anti-development parties and the state government, which is opposed to Tamil Nadu’s development, have looted you a lot in the name of development. But Modi will not let this happen. That is also Modi’s guarantee,” he added.

“TN now closer to Delhi”

Modi claimed during the BJP government’s time, Tamil Nadu has got “closer” to Delhi. “For the first time, under the BJP government, the distance from Delhi to Tamil Nadu has reduced so much. The benefits of every scheme for the poor, the farmers, women and youth are reaching the southern parts of India,” Modi asserted.

“Over the past 10 years, if several AIIMS have been inaugurated in India, we made sure that Madurai, too, got its AIIMS. If the poor have been guaranteed treatment worth Rs 5 lakh across India, you must know that over 50 lakh beneficiaries are from Tamil Nadu,” Modi reminded the people, who he called "as sweet as the famed Tirunelveli halwa". The PM emphasized on the need for Tamil Nadu to have a strong leadership that would prioritize its development.