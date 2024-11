Depression to cross TN-Puducherry coast on Saturday morning: IMD

Chennai, Nov 29 (PTI) The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is "very likely" to cross the coast as a depression on November 30 between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

The deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 9 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 11.30 pm of November 28 over the same region. It lay about 240 km northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 330 km east-southeast of Nagappattinam, 390 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 430 km southeast of Chennai, the weather office said in its latest update on 'X.'

"It is very likely to move northwestwards and maintain its intensity of deep depression till November 29. Continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry around morning of November 30 as a depression with a wind speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph," it said.

Chennai and its neighbourhood received sharp showers early Friday and people also witnessed chillness.

A day's holiday was announced for schools in Chennai and Chengalpet districts on Friday. PTI

