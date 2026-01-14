Dayanidhi Maran sparks row comparing women’s progress in North India and TN

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran has triggered a major political controversy over his alleged remarks comparing women in North India with those in Tamil Nadu.

Maran, a four-time MP from the Chennai Central parliamentary constituency, is reported to have said that while women in Tamil Nadu are encouraged to study, their counterparts in North India are told to “work in the kitchen” and “bear children”, according to media reports.

Addressing students at the Quaid-e-Millath Government College for Women in Chennai, Maran reportedly said, “Our girls should be confident and proud with a laptop, whether attending an interview or pursuing postgraduate studies. That confidence exists in Tamil Nadu, where we encourage girls to study and study. What do they say in the North? Girls, don’t go to work, stay at home, be in the kitchen, bear a child, that is your job.”

Women's progress

“This is Tamil Nadu, a Dravidian state, the land of Kalaignar (former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi), Anna (former Chief Minister CN Annadurai) and Chief Minister MK Stalin. Here, your progress is Tamil Nadu’s progress. That is why global companies come to Chennai, because everyone here is educated, not only in Tamil but in English as well,” he said, adding that the government plays a key role in advancing women’s progress.

Maran reportedly also said that Tamil Nadu is the best state in the country and described Stalin as India’s best chief minister.

BJP slams 'divisive politics'

Maran’s remarks have reportedly drawn sharp criticism from the BJP. Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said, “Once again, Dayanidhi Maran has insulted people from North India. This behaviour is typical of the DMK. I do not think he has any common sense.”

BJP leader Anila Singh described the remarks as “unfortunate”. “He seems to forget that he lives in Bharat, which worships Shakti. If he believes Shakti can be divided into North, South, East and West, then he does not understand our culture. This kind of divisive politics will not work,” she said, referring to leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and President Droupadi Murmu.

The DMK, however, has defended Maran. Party leader TKS Elangovan said women’s empowerment depended on the party in power. “Wherever the Congress is ruling, women are being empowered. In Tamil Nadu, we have fought for women, provided education, employment and reservations in government jobs. In the North, there is no one fighting for women — that is all,” he said.