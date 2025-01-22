Davos 2025 | 'TN or Maharashtra, let investment remain in India':TRB Raaja

At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, TRB Raaja, Tamil Nadu's Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce, emphasised India's unified push for global investments and the transformative role Tamil Nadu plays in driving the nation’s economic growth. Speaking to a diverse audience, Raaja referenced the collaborative spirit among Indian states and their shared goal of making India a top global investment destination.

Collaborative growth

Raaja stressed the competitive yet cooperative nature of India’s states in attracting investments. “Whether an investment comes to Tamil Nadu or Maharashtra, it ultimately benefits India,” he said, stressing that the focus should be on ensuring that investments remain in India rather than moving to competing countries like Vietnam.

TN: Auto and EV manufacturing hub

Raaja positioned Tamil Nadu as a cornerstone of India’s manufacturing landscape, especially in the automotive and electric vehicle (EV) sectors. The state produces 40 per cent of India’s EV four-wheelers and 70 per cent of EV two-wheelers, showcasing its dominance in sustainable transportation. Additionally, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra collectively account for over 60 per cent of India's automobile manufacturing, creating a formidable base for the country's industrial growth.

Key to success

A key theme in Raaja’s address was Tamil Nadu’s historic investment in education and skill development. He attributed the state’s success to its century-long focus on building a talent pipeline, calling this the “foundation of India’s growth story.” However, he expressed concern over the low national average of women in the workforce, noting that Tamil Nadu accounts for 43 per cent of women employed in India’s formal workforce. He urged a collective national effort to empower women through education and opportunities, insisting that such empowerment would unlock India’s full potential.

India as a global leader

Raaja celebrated India’s unstoppable rise as a global economic leader, transitioning from being a manufacturing hub for textiles to an innovation-driven economy capable of producing cutting-edge technologies. He called for more investment in research and development, particularly for young researchers, and advocated for India to lead in global policy-making rather than adopting frameworks from other nations.

Vision for an empowered future

Concluding his address, Raaja envisioned an India where gender equality, robust policies, and technological advancements drive unparalleled growth. “Once we enable our women and invest in our research ecosystems, no nation in the world can compete with India,” he said, calling on stakeholders to contribute to building a stronger, more inclusive economy.

The speech resonated as a call to action for global investors to recognise India’s potential, with Tamil Nadu as a key player in the nation’s ascent.

