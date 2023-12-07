Cyclone relief: PM directed release of Rs 450 cr second instalment to TN: Rajnath Singh

Chennai, Dec 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Union Home Ministry to release Rs 450 crore, the second instalment to Tamil Nadu for cyclone relief, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Thursday.

Following an aerial survey and a hi-level meeting with Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat, Singh said the first instalment of Rs 450 crore had been released earlier to the state.

"PM Modi is distressed by loss of lives in TN due to rains, flood," he said.

Since the problem of urban floods has become repetitive in Chennai in recent years, the Government of India has approved a central funding of Rs 500 crore for urban flood management activities, he said.

All the Central agencies including NDRF are doing their best as regards mitigation work in Tamil Nadu, he added.

"I have been directed by PM Modi to monitor the situation; PM has spoken to CM Stalin." Earlier, Singh undertook an aerial survey of flood hit northern Tamil Nadu and held discussions with Stalin over the extent of damage due to the cyclone Michaung.

After he surveyed Chennai and nearby areas hit by torrential rains and flood, the Union minister called on Stalin at the Secretariat here and he was briefed on the cyclone, the damage caused and the relief needed from the Centre. The CM submitted a memorandum to Singh seeking interim relief, the government said.

Union Minister of State L Murugan accompanied Rajnath Singh.

Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengelpet and Tiruvallur in northern Tamil Nadu were hit by the cyclone and heavy inundation.

The state government has already sought an interim Central relief of Rs 5,060 crore. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)