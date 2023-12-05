Chennai: Respite for residents as IMD predicts light rain; city airport opens

The latest IMD bulletin came as a major relief to the rain-battered Chennai and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday (December 5), with light to moderate rainfall being predicted for most places in north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and isolated heavy rainfall, which will decrease later in the day.

The airfield area of Chennai airport has also opened since 9 am on Tuesday and airlines and other stakeholders have been intimated for planning their operations, said officials.

Rains have stopped, and water has receded in the Chennai airport area and there is no water stagnation in the runways or taxiways, officials said adding that a lot of slush and filth was being cleared out.

Officials said that priority is given for departures to clear the stranded passengers at the airport.

There are 21 aircraft on ground and around 1,500 passengers inside the Terminals at Chennai Airport, officials said, adding that an adequate quantity of food is available in the airport outlets.

Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc in Chennai and adjoining districts on Monday leading to shutting down of air services to and from the city's airport.

Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc across Chennai and adjoining districts on Monday, causing flooding and disrupting normal life. Residents in some parts of Chennai reported no rain since early hours on Tuesday and mentioned that power services had been restored in those areas. However, train services to and from the city remain suspended.