Cyclone Michaung: Chennai trains remain hit; list of cancelled, diverted trains here

After the havoc caused by Cyclone Michaung, Chennai has been limping back to normal. Even though Chennai airport resumed operations on Tuesday (December 5) morning, train services to and from the city remain affected. More than 30 trains from Chennai to other cities have been cancelled due to water stagnation on the tracks between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi stations, and at the train maintenance yards at Basin Bridge, Egmore, and Tambaram.



Southern Railway said all efforts were being taken to drain out water from the maintenance yards. Signals and overhead power equipment were being inspected to be able to restore train services at the earliest. Suburban train services have resumed, and are returning to normal. List of trains cancelled on Wednesday (December 6) Southern Railway in a post on X early morning on Wednesday (December 6) gave a list of 16 trains to and from Chennai that have been cancelled, and asked affected passengers to take note and plan their travel. Please see the list of trains below.

List of trains short-terminated before Chennai In another post on X on Wednesday morning (December 6), Southern Railway listed out the details of 7 trains that had been short-terminated at various stations before Chennai. Please see the list of trains in the message below.

Change of origination station from Chennai to Tiruttani, Katpadi Four trains that were supposed to originate from Chennai will instead operate from Tiruttani or Katpadi. Please see the list in the message below.

Trains to Chennai that have been diverted to other stations Five trains with Chennai Central as their destination have been diverted via Renigunta or to Tambaram and Perambur on the outskirts of Chennai. Please see the list in the message below.

Railways enquiry counters and help desk telephone numbers Southern Railway has set up help desks and additional enquiry counters at Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore railway stations to provide assistance to passengers and to help in arrangement of refunds. Help desk telephone numbers and emergency booth numbers have been provided for the convenience of passengers. Please see the message below.

