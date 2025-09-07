Cuddalore SIPCOT gas leak: Victims allege negligence; state forms probe panel

After the gas leak, Kudikadu residents alleged a series of safety lapses, including the absence of an emergency siren and the non-availability of ambulances. Speaking to The Federal , S Sivashankar and GK Amirthalingam of SACEM (SIPCOT Area Community Environmental Monitors), a voluntary monitoring agency in Cuddalore, said no warning siren, no SMS alert, and not even any door-to-door notification was given after the incident.

According to officials, a tank containing chemical-laced wastewater burst at the factory around 2.45 am on Friday, releasing over 6 lakh litres of residual water meant for discharge into the sea. The resulting fumes spread into the nearby residential areas, affecting people in their sleep. Officials said the cause of the tank burst is under investigation.

On Friday (September 5), over 40 people were admitted to Chidambaram and Cuddalore government hospitals after dense toxic fumes from the Crimsun Organic Chemicals factory spread into Kudikadu village in the coastal district. The victims, including two pregnant women and several children, say they are yet to recover from the shock of gasping for breath and vomiting. Several residents reported eye irritation and vomiting, too.

While the Tamil Nadu government is seemingly trying to play down the toxic gas leak from a chemical manufacturing facility within the SIPCOT Industrial Complex in Cuddalore two days back, residents are up in arms over a series of safety lapses, including the absence of an emergency siren and non-availability of ambulances after the gas leak.

“Residents had to evacuate on foot, without ambulances or buses. Children and pregnant women were among the most affected. They need free, long-term medical monitoring, not just temporary treatment,” they said.

Four deaths in 2021

Another SACEM volunteer, S Ramanathan, pointed out that no safety drill had been conducted and no public audit reports had been published for over a decade.

Environmental activist T Arul Selvam recalled that a similar accident at the same unit in 2021 resulted in four deaths. “The unit makes chemicals known to be toxic. This incident occurred due to non-compliance with safety norms. When residents were admitted to hospital, medical staff had a tough time identifying the chemical involved. It took hours before patients could be treated properly,” he told The Federal.

Government says measures being taken now

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister MRK Panneerselvam, who visited those admitted to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital, confirmed that a probe had been ordered. But residents remain unconvinced. A committee comprising officers of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health has been constituted to investigate the accident.

When The Federal asked Panneerselvam about the failure of emergency sirens in the neighbourhood, he said, “All the measures are being taken now. This would be a one-off incident. We have immediately arranged the treatment of the affected persons. An expert committee has been formed to identify faults and plan for future actions.”

When asked about the medical staff struggling in the initial hours due to lack of information about the chemical involved, the minister said those concerns would be addressed.

Repeated safety lapses

SIPCOT is a government-run institution established across the state to promote balanced regional industrial growth. Cuddalore SIPCOT was the first industrial complex introduced by the state government in 1972.

It is to be noted that this is not the first time that residents living near industrial estates and manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu have complained about safety lapses and the lack of immediate medical care following such incidents. In 2023, after Cyclone Michaung hit Chennai, ammonia gas leaked from the Coromandel International Limited fertiliser plant, affecting residents who were already reeling from an oil spill.