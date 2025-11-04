Coimbatore gang rape gives DMK sleepless nights ahead of 2026 polls

As Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections, the shocking gang rape of a college student in Coimbatore, a key battleground city the party is desperate to retain, has triggered a political storm.

The timing could not have been worse for the DMK, which faces not only a resurgent AIADMK and the BJP, but now criticism from its own ally, the CPI(M), for failing to protect women in the state.

A brazen crime

The crime that set off the storm occurred on Sunday (November 2) night near Coimbatore airport, when three men allegedly kidnapped and raped a young woman studying in a private college. She was with a male friend when the assailants damaged the windshield of the car, assaulted him, and took her to a secluded spot.

Police arrested the accused, namely Thavasi, Karthik, and Kaliswaran, after a brief encounter on Tuesday (November 4) morning, during which they were shot in the legs and had to be hospitalised. The brutality of the assault and the fact that it happened in one of Tamil Nadu’s most urbanised, well-policed areas has made it a flashpoint in state politics.

A matter of women’s rights

Amid public anger, the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), affiliated to the CPI(M), staged a demonstration in Coimbatore demanding immediate justice for the survivor and stronger safety mechanisms for women in the city. AIDWA protestors said Coimbatore city, which was once seen as a symbol of industrial growth and social progress, has now become the epicentre of outrage over women’s safety.

Speaking to The Federal, AIDWA state office bearer P Suganthi said the incident was “a stain on our collective humanity” and urged swift legal action. “Coimbatore is an education and employment hub where thousands of women come from across the state. The government and police have an undeniable responsibility to ensure their safety. This is not just a law-and-order issue, it is about women’s right to live and work without fear,” she said.

Lack of infrastructure

Women’s rights activist B Renuka questioned the failure of basic safety infrastructure near the airport. “The absence of CCTV cameras in such a high-security zone delayed police response and allowed the attackers to go untraced for two days,” she said. “If this can happen so close to an airport, what does it say about women’s safety in other parts of the city?”

Activists have warned that the government’s promises of fast-tracking justice will mean little unless structural issues, from lighting and surveillance to police patrolling, are addressed on the ground.

The incident has united a broad spectrum of political critics against the DMK. Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the government of allowing “lawlessness to flourish” and announced statewide protests. BJP leader K Annamalai called the case “utterly shocking”, alleging that “anti-social elements have no fear of the law under DMK rule”. Actor-politician Vijay, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, too demanded that Chief Minister MK Stalin “wake up” and restore law and order.

DMK on back foot

The DMK, on the defensive, has claimed that swift police action, including the encounter arrests, shows the government’s zero tolerance towards sexual crimes.

DMK spokesperson Syed Hafeezullah said, “Despite all preventive measures, such unfortunate incidents happen. But in every case, we ensure immediate and stringent action.”

The government has also cited the recent Anna University sexual assault case, where the accused was swiftly convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, as proof of its seriousness.

Still, the damage seems done. The Coimbatore rape case has reignited public debate on women’s safety, policing, and accountability, issues that now threaten to overshadow DMK’s development pitch in western Tamil Nadu.