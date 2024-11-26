CM Stalin unveils upgraded amenities at 7 TN tourist spots to boost visitors

Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI) Seven tourist destinations have been spruced up to attract more footfalls to Tamil Nadu and the enhanced amenities provided at those spots were dedicated to the public by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday.

The beautification projects and other improvement work were executed recently by the Tamil Nadu Tourism department at a cost of Rs 27.34 crore in Hogenakkal waterfalls area, Kolli Hills, Andipalayam Lake, Vatthalmalai, Muttom Beach, Anthiyur Lake, and Haridranathi Temple tank in Mannargudi.

Entrance arches, toilets, ticketing area, restaurants, boathouse, view points, bathing ghats, dress changing rooms, landscaping, improvement works at parking lot, reception, walkways, adventure sports activities, children’s play area and installing surveillance cameras were among the works that have been completed, a release here said.

Also, the chief minister virtually inaugurated 17 new sub registrar office buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 30.27 crore at a function held at the Secretariat here. PTI

