No complaints pre-incident, says TNEB as Chennai residents outrage over electrocution of Class 12 boy

A 17-year-old Class 12 student was electrocuted in Chennai as he entered a waterlogged street after heavy rains on Wednesday night (July 2).

Nafeel, from Thangal Birbayilwan Dargah Street in Tiruvottiyur, lost his life when he was walking back home from tuition.

Locals slam TNEB

The residents of the locality were outraged over the tragedy and slammed the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) for open wires that have proved fatal.

However, when The Federal contacted TNEB officials from the North Zone, they said that they had not received any complaints from the area regarding exposed or live wires before the incident. They were informed about the issue only after the tragedy on Wednesday, they said.

What police said

The local police stated that a power leak from a damaged underground cable had led to electrocution and proved fatal on the spot. The residents in Tiruvottiyur say that they had experienced minor shocks after mild rainfall in the area. The residents pulled Nafeel from the electrified water using a wooden log and plastic pipes. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead. His body was sent to Stanley Government Medical College and Hospital for a postmortem.

Residents protest on highway

The residents protested for over two hours on Tiruvottiyur Highway, accusing the TNEB and civic authorities of negligence. They said that the zonal authorities had not paid attention to the issue.

When contacted, the zonal authorities said that the TNEB officials were informed to carry out the repairs. The residents protested on the highway, calling it a case of negligence, and demanded accountability. The police had assured action in the case to disperse the crowd.

8 cases of electrocution

At least eight cases of electrocution have been reported in Chennai since 2022, including one in KK Nagar earlier this year. Residents' Welfare Associations say that the issues of exposed wires are not taken seriously, as damaged cables are left open after road repair works or other civic works are undertaken.

"The rains lead to waterlogging in several parts of North Chennai, and such issues are being raised by the residents repeatedly. However, civic authorities do not take it seriously until a case such as this is reported," said Saeed, a resident of Tiruvottiyur.

Raghu Kumar, another resident of North Chennai, also pointed out that the issue of dangling overhead wires and exposed cables in the streets has been a perennial problem, but is not attended as a serious concern.