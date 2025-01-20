Chennai: Celebrate R-Day with free RTI training; know details here

Arapor Iyyakam (AI), a Chennai-based voluntary organization, will organise a free Right to Information (RTI) training programme on January 26 to mark Republic Day.

The training will cover the display of a model RTI form, various formats for writing questions, and the process of approaching appellate authorities. Several AI volunteers, who have used RTI to access corruption-free services in various government departments, will also share their success stories at the event.

The event is being hosted after three years, encouraged by the success of AI’s first free training programme in 2022 and the increase in RTI volunteers across Tamil Nadu following that event.

Empowering citizens

The RTI Act, 2005, empowers Indian citizens by making the right to information a legal entitlement. Under the RTI Act, a citizen can seek information on the functioning of various ministries, government departments, and agencies at different levels, including the central, state, and local governments. Provisions also exist to access data from public sector companies.

In addition to manual RTI petitions, requests can now be filed online. Currently, close to 2,492 public authorities are available through the online portal.

How RTI can be used

AI convener Jayaram Venkatesan told The Federal that instead of distributing Independence Day flags symbolically, they felt this free training would empower citizens to exercise their constitutional rights. “This initiative is aimed at creating transparency and accountability in governance and building a participatory democracy to address people’s issues through a large citizen movement,” he added.

Jayaram shared an example of how AI volunteers recently used RTI to reclaim Villivakkam Lake in Chennai. The lake, originally spread over 39 acres, had been reduced to 26 acres after mud waste from Metro rail construction was dumped in it. Through RTI, AI volunteers collected details about the dumping and the government’s plans to convert 13 acres of the land into a recreational area.

“The data we collected through RTI helped us file a case in the National Green Tribunal against the conversion. The court ruled that instead of the 13 acres for an amusement park, a new lake of 22 acres should be created,” Jayaram explained.

Fight for right

Many of those trained by AI have used RTI as an effective tool against corruption. Madurai-based student K Kumaresan, for example, was among the hundreds of individuals trained by AI. He shared with The Federal his story about how filing an RTI petition to resolve a property issue prompted him to write a book on RTI.

“My father bought a property in 1984, but a fake patta (land title) document was created in someone else’s name. I filed an RTI petition to request documents on when and how the name transfer occurred,” Kumaresan explained. Thanks to the RTI petition, the errors in the patta were corrected, saving Kumaresan thousands of rupees in legal fees.

Kumaresan also used RTI to investigate government funds allotted to his village panchayat and question local authorities about water quality and electricity supply.

How to register for AI’s free RTI training

Email: contact@arappor.org

WhatsApp: +91-7200020099

Tips to file RTI online

Check if the relevant ministry or department is available online through the RTI online portal.

For village- or district-level authorities, manual petitions must be filed. For other state and national-level institutions, use the online portal.

Visit the RTI online portal, click “Submit Request”, and review the guidelines.

Fill out the online RTI request form, selecting the relevant ministry/department.

If you are Below Poverty Line (BPL), check the BPL box and submit the required documents (no RTI fee is required for BPL citizens).

After filling out the form, click “Make Payment” and pay the applicable fee.

Upon submission, you will receive a registration number for future reference.

Share your RTI experience

The Federal invites viewers to share their experiences of using RTI and how it has helped them.