Chennai rain: Schools shut; parts of city flooded; showers expected till Dec 3

Overnight rains lashed Chennai and the neighbouring districts, leading to inundation in many parts of the city on Thursday (November 30).

Schools in the city and neighbouring districts were closed, even as morning officegoers found it difficult to wade through stagnant water in places such as Koyambedu and Mambalam.

Disaster response teams were on standby even as more rain has been forecast.

Expect rain till Dec 3

Heavy rains pounded Chennai and other northern coastal regions of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday itself as a low-pressure area developed into a well-marked low-pressure area.

The low-pressure system is over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea. The system is likely to concentrate into a depression on November 30 and later into a cyclonic storm.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Sri Lanka and the low-pressure system, rainfall is likely at many places in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry up to December 3.

Schools shut

Chief Minister MK Stalin directed ministers, legislators, and representatives of local bodies to provide all necessary support to the people in rain-affected areas.

A Meteorological department official said Chennai and nearby regions in northern coastal Tamil Nadu experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, which was in the range of 5 cm-6 cm and even above. Rainfall was very heavy in some areas.

Authorities declared a holiday for schools in Chennai and nearby districts.

Traffic, trains, flights hit

Besides heavy traffic congestion, the intermittent heavy rains led to inundation in several parts of the city and neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengelpet.

Vehicular movement was affected in several areas including Sholinganallur in the IT corridor, besides many arterial roads.

Railway sources said “there is a delay in operation” in suburban services in view of water logging over railway tracks in the Ambattur-Avadi-Arakkaonam sections.

In both arrival and departure of flights, some delay was experienced due to showers, airport sources said. All arrangements are in place to prevent inundation of runways, they added.

Civic authorities used heavy-duty motors to pump out water from the subways and key intersections.

(With agency inputs)