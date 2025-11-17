Chennai Press Club adopts 33% women’s quota

In a significant step toward achieving gender-balanced leadership, the Chennai Press Club (CPC) has unanimously approved a resolution reserving 33 per cent of seats on its managing committee for women.

The decision was taken at the club’s annual general-body meeting on Monday (November 17), held soon after CPC conducted its first full-fledged election in more than two decades. Under the new mandate, one of the two vice-president posts must be held by a woman, and two of the five elected committee-member positions will be reserved for women candidates.

Other press clubs welcome move

Press bodies across the country have welcomed the reform. Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, Vice-President of the Press Club of India (Delhi), told The Federal that although the number of full-time women journalists has steadily increased, their presence in press club leadership structures has remained disproportionately low. “This change promises to correct that imbalance,” she said.

Mumbai Press Club president Samar Khadas also praised the measure, calling it a progressive move.

CPC General Secretary Suresh Vedanayagam described the adoption of women’s reservation as “a great dream achieved,” noting that the proposal received enthusiastic support from members. Veteran journalists said the quota reflects CPC’s commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and representative governance.

With this decision, they added, the club signals its intent to evolve from being just a journalists’ association to a body that actively prioritises equitable participation in its leadership.