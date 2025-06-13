Biker killed at Metro Rail site in Chennai; locals worry for safety of loved ones

A 40-year-old rider was killed in a tragic mishap during metro construction in Chennai’s Manapakkam area on Thursday (June 12) night, sparking outrage and fear across the city.

Two massive concrete girders—part of Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase 2 project—collapsed around 9:30 pm, fatally trapping the man. The incident has raised urgent concerns over safety protocols at infrastructure sites. Although the site appeared cleared by Friday (June 13) morning, the previous night’s chaos left a lasting impact on residents, who are now demanding accountability and comprehensive safety audits.

Collapse during peak traffic

The incident took place near the L&T office along the busy Mount–Poonamallee corridor. As per Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the 20-foot-long girders had been freshly installed and collapsed after the temporary A-frame support structure failed.

The biker, who was passing through the place at the moment, was crushed under the falling debris. Rescue efforts were severely delayed due to evening traffic, with cranes arriving only by 11 pm. Emergency responders were unable to access the buried vehicle until then.

Victim identified, road cleared by morning

Nandambakkam Sub-Inspector Ravi confirmed to The Federal that the body was retrieved around 4:30 am after an all-night rescue operation. The deceased was identified as Ramesh. Once fire and police teams cleared the debris, normal traffic resumed by 8:20 am.

Locals worried

The incident has sparked panic among commuters and residents who frequent the route. “What if it happens again? There’s no safety assurance,” said a commuter.

A nearby shopkeeper added, “We don’t know what could happen next. If this had occurred during peak traffic, we can’t even imagine the casualties.” Another resident voiced frustration over delays: “This work has been going on for five years, and this is what we get? We pay taxes, don’t we, at least deserve safety?”

A woman whose husband works at the site echoed similar concerns: “Every day I worry: will he come back safe?”

Call for independent probe, safety audits

The Internal Safety Professionals and Research Organisation has demanded a third-party audit across all ongoing metro sites under Phase 2. Mohan, a local activist, stressed the potential scale of tragedy: “What if 100 vehicles were on that stretch at the time? This must be treated with the same seriousness as a national-level disaster. Public lives cannot be taken for granted.”

Compensation announced

CMRL has announced Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia compensation for Ramesh’s family, with contractor Larsen & Toubro offering an additional Rs 20 lakh. Though the road has been relaid and reopened, public confidence remains shaken. Investigations are underway as public pressure mounts for stronger accountability measures.

