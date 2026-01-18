How Chennai International Book Fair is strengthening global publishing ties

The Chennai International Book Fair 2026 opened on January 16, drawing publishers, authors, translators, and literary agents from over 100 countries in what organisers describe as the fair’s most expansive edition yet. The event has become a key platform for literary exchange, rights negotiations, and cultural collaboration, attracting global interest in Tamil literature.

The fair, which will close on January 18, is designed to bring the world’s best literary works to Tamil Nadu while promoting Tamil language and culture on a global scale. Officials highlighted that this edition saw rigorous selection from more than 300 applications, resulting in the largest-ever international representation.

“All these 100 countries have been carefully shortlisted after a rigorous process,” said B Chandramohan, Secretary of the School Education Department, Tamil Nadu, emphasising the fair’s scale and significance in international publishing circles.

Global exchange

Organisers said the fair functions as a hybrid of international conferences, publishing trade shows, and literary forums, encouraging cross-cultural dialogue and business deals around copyrights, licensing, and translation.

Participants include renowned international literary figures and organisations. The fair features Magvutho Kádár, 2025 Nobel laureate in literature from Hungary, as well as Arzi Organus, Foreign Rights Director, underscoring the fair’s global reach.

The event also showcases works by celebrated authors such as Banu Mustak and her translator Deba Basti, both associated with the Booker Prize, along with distinguished literary agents Kanishka Gupta, known for facilitating Booker Prize translations, and Simon Truven, agent for Booker-winning author Paul Lynch.

“These are important global participants we have at the fair,” Chandramohan said, highlighting both the diversity and depth of international literary engagement.

Fair growth

Officials traced the fair’s growth over recent years, noting the expanding scope of partnerships and agreements. In 2023, when the fair was smaller in scale, 24 countries participated with 365 memoranda of understanding (MOUs) signed.

In contrast, the 2025 fair saw participation from 64 countries and 1,354 MOUs signed between Indian publishers and global counterparts, indicating rapid growth in international collaboration.

Chennai’s fair aims to not only exhibit literature but also facilitate the translation and exchange of rights, supporting authors and publishers in reaching new global audiences.

International voices

Among attendees was Jishal, a visitor from Cameroon, who expressed delight at being at the fair for the first time and an interest in bringing Tamil children’s literature back to her home country.

“I want to buy some children’s story books written in Tamil to translate into English and bring Tamil culture into my country,” she said, explaining her motivation and the potential cultural impact in Cameroon, where both English and French are widely spoken.

Jishal’s interest reflects the fair’s vision of not just importing global literature to Tamil readers but exporting Tamil literary works internationally.

Translation support

The Tamil Nadu government also provides translation grants and fellowships through the book fair, enabling international visitors to access Tamil literature and share it with their own readerships.

Thomas, a participant from Finland who received a translation fellowship, said the fair offers a unique opportunity to explore Indian literature and culture. “I didn’t know much about Tamil culture, especially the literature, so it’s been a fantastic opportunity,” he said.

Organisers expect over 1,500 book titles to be exchanged during the event, a testament to the fair’s expanding role in global literary networks.

Cross-cultural exchange

South Korean literary agent Kumju Lin also attended the fair, bringing books from Korea with plans to promote translations into Tamil. She spoke about the variety of genres represented, from children’s picture books and middle-grade titles to adult fiction and non-fiction.

“We want to promote Tamil language translation from Korean books, both children’s and adult fiction,” Lin said, outlining her goals for expanding literary exchange between Korea and Tamil Nadu.

She highlighted a Korean title, Star Flower, which she described as an inspiring story encouraging readers to persevere through adversity, symbolising the creative spirit celebrated at the fair.

Literary marketplace

The Chennai International Book Fair reflects a broader trend in global literary markets where cultural exchange, translation, and rights trading have become central to publishing.

By combining international participation, local cultural promotion, and government support for translation initiatives, the fair aims to boost visibility for Tamil literature and integrate it into wider global conversations.

Participants emphasised the importance of bringing “the world to Tamil, and Tamil to the world,” capturing the fair’s dual focus on import and export of literary culture.

Reader engagement

For book lovers, authors, and industry professionals alike, the fair offers a vibrant venue to discover new works, forge partnerships, and celebrate the written word across languages and cultures.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the event before it closes on 18 January, taking advantage of book exchanges, author interactions, and cultural showcases from across the globe.

