Chennai: Freak accident at Metro site kills biker
Massive girders collapse; authorities say more people could be trapped under the debris
A biker was reportedly killed after two massive girders came crashing down near the Poonamallee overbridge (close to DLF) in Chennai late Thursday (June 12) night. The incident occurred around 9:30 pm at a Metro under-construction site.
Authorities say more people could be trapped under the debris, and police and other rescue workers are at the spot.
(Details awaited)
