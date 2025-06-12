    • The Federal
    Chennai: Freak accident at Metro site kills biker

    Massive girders collapse; authorities say more people could be trapped under the debris

    A biker was reportedly killed after two massive girders came crashing down near the Poonamallee overbridge (close to DLF) in Chennai late Thursday (June 12) night. The incident occurred around 9:30 pm at a Metro under-construction site.

    Authorities say more people could be trapped under the debris, and police and other rescue workers are at the spot.

    (Details awaited)

