Chennai: Flight ops hit on Pongal eve as ‘Bhogi’ smoke adds to fog, affects visibility

Three international flights, scheduled to land in Chennai, were diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday (January 14) as ‘Bhogi’ smoke affected visibility, airport officials said.

Bhogi is celebrated on the eve of the harvest festival of Pongal. People burn domestic waste in keeping with tradition to welcome a new beginning.

Both arrivals and departure of flights were disrupted for about two hours on Sunday morning, officials said. The smoke combined with fog to form a dense smog.

However, the impact on air traffic due to burning of waste was relatively minimal this year in view of sensitization and precautionary measures.