Chennai: ED raids multiple locations in FEMA probe
The investigation is linked to alleged violation of the provisions of the foreign exchange law
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday (November 11) conducted searches at multiple places in Chennai and some other locations as part of a foreign exchange violation-linked investigation.
About 10 locations are being searched in a case filed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), PTI reported citing sources.
The investigation is linked to alleged violation of the provisions of the foreign exchange law, they said.
