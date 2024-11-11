The Federal
ED, Enforcement Directorate
x
Representational image.

Chennai: ED raids multiple locations in FEMA probe

The investigation is linked to alleged violation of the provisions of the foreign exchange law

The Federal
11 Nov 2024 9:39 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday (November 11) conducted searches at multiple places in Chennai and some other locations as part of a foreign exchange violation-linked investigation.

About 10 locations are being searched in a case filed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), PTI reported citing sources.

The investigation is linked to alleged violation of the provisions of the foreign exchange law, they said.

Tamil NaduEnforcement Directorate (ED)
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick