UDAN Yatri cafe: Chennai airport food just got a lot cheaper

Travellers at Chennai International Airport can now enjoy tea for just ₹10 and coffee for ₹20, a rare sight at airports where food prices are usually steep. The newly launched UDAN Yatri Cafe, located in the pre-check area of the T1 domestic terminal, aims to provide budget-friendly food options to passengers, addressing long-standing complaints about overpriced airport eateries.

A passenger, Nataraj, expressed his satisfaction with the initiative, saying, “Sometimes we want to eat at the airport. But the prices make us hesitate. Now, this café will satisfy us.”

Apart from affordable tea and coffee, the café also offers a bottle of water for ₹10 and snacks like samosas and sweets for ₹20. The move has been widely welcomed by passengers who often struggle to find reasonably priced food at airports.

Another passenger praised the initiative, saying, “Cheap, clean, and government-run, so we can trust it. Since we leave home very early, it will be useful for people like us.”

However, travellers hope the cafe expands its menu to include more food options.

Expansion plans

The first UDAN Yatri Cafe was introduced in Kolkata in December 2024, marking the airport’s 100th anniversary. The initiative quickly gained popularity, with daily sales reaching ₹35,000. Encouraged by this success, the Civil Aviation Ministry is now planning to launch similar cafes across major airports in India.

The ministry stated that the goal is to ensure that no traveler has to skip a meal due to high airport food prices. With this move, budget-conscious passengers can now enjoy essential refreshments without spending exorbitantly.

